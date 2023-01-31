Speaking to Palace TV in his first interview as a Palace player, Ahamada said: “I’m very happy to have joined this club. It is an amazing club, and I’m very excited to get started.

“Patrick Vieira is a big player in France. We have the same position. I spoke with him and I think it is a good way to progress in my career.

“We spoke about this team and about what I can do for the team. The feeling was good – I’m happy to be here.”

Asked to describe his own game, Ahamada continued: “I am a player who loves attacking and I defend also.

“I’m box-to-box and I love to have the ball and can run with it. My first position is [the] No.8 [role], but also [I can play as a] No.6.

“As a midfielder, [my idols were] Yaya Touré – and Zizou [Zinedine Zidane], because he’s French and [like me] he was born in Marseille!”

For such a young player, Ahamada has already accumulated an impressive degree of footballing experience throughout Europe, with spells in France, Italy and Germany, including 28 senior appearances for VfB Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old feels, however, that the Premier League with Palace represents the pinnacle: “The Premier League is the best league for me in the world, and it’s a dream to play in the Premier League. Palace gave me the opportunity to come.

“I want to show my quality, and I want to help this team with my quality. I want to play games, work hard, train hard and progress, and help the team.”