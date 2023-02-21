The 20-year-old has proven his ability to adapt to new countries in his fledgling career, having already played professionally in France, Italy, Germany and, now, England.

And with three Premier League appearances for Palace under his belt, Ahamada has set his sights on giving his all for his new supporters and developing himself and his new side.

The French midfielder enjoyed his first taste of Selhurst Park's atmosphere in Palace's recent home draw with Brighton, and told the South London Press: “I enjoyed it, it was very good. The fans were amazing and I’m happy to play at Selhurst Park.

“I [want to] give everything for the club. I want to improve my quality and I want to learn from Patrick [Vieira], from everyone here. I want to work and give everything for this club. I’m very happy to be here.”

Discussing his new home city, Ahamada added: “London is good. It’s a big city, it’s a very good city, and I’m happy to be here.

“I want to enjoy my time in London, and learn and work with the guys. The guys are helping me. There are a lot of guys, experienced guys like Jordan [Ayew].

“Jordan speaks with me and we also have a lot of French [speakers] like Odsonne [Edouard]. Sambi [Lokonga] speaks French also. Sambi is a good guy. He helps me and it is good for me to be with him.”