Just over 15 years since his senior debut as a 17-year-old, the Palace Academy graduate hit the landmark as a second-half substitute in the Eagles’ 2-1 defeat to Spurs.

When asked by Palace TV for his reaction, Clyne admitted: “It’s a big milestone. I’m happy to have made so many appearances for my home club, and hopefully will make many more.

“It’s been a long time since I first started – 15 years since I made my debut. It’s a long time! 200, I’m happy with that, and hopefully there’s more.”

On his favourite games, Clyne noted: “Definitely my debut [a 3-0 win over Barnsley in October 2008] was one of my best games. It was my first time playing in front of the fans. It was a big occasion.

“Obviously the [League] Cup game away to Man United [in 2010, a 2-1 win after extra-time for Palace] – everyone remembers that with the Darren Ambrose goal.

"Those two games probably top it.”