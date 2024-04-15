On his return to former club Liverpool, the Crystal Palace Academy graduate – typically a wide player – played right-sided centre-back for the very first time, he later told Palace TV.

His performance? Exceptional, like so many others in white and blue in the 1-0 win.

Palace’s defending was the kind of bodies-on-the-line heroics which merited not only three points, but the adulation of the travelling supporters; Clyne himself made one outstanding goal-saving block in the second-half to deny Diogo Jota.

“Yeah, I think Dean Hendo was happy about that, keeping a clean sheet!” Clyne grinned. “It was a good block on the line and I’m happy about that.

“I’ve never played in that position before – I’m probably the smallest centre-back you’ll see!

“It’s a different role for me. Once the gaffer gave me the green light I was going to play in that position, it’s a new position I haven’t played in before, but I think I grew into the game and did really well.