Speaking after the Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion – and impressive displays against fellow European teams Liverpool and Manchester City in recent weeks – Clyne noted: “The last few performances have been good, we just haven’t been credited with the win.

“We need to keep putting in performances like we did in the first-half [against Brighton]. The performance levels are there, the energy levels are there, it's just about being more clinical in front of goal, creating more opportunities and wrapping up the game.

“We’ll keep pushing and working hard in training, then looking to replicate it on a matchday, and hopefully the wins will come in the next games and in the future. We’ll keep pushing.”

Clyne has featured in Palace’s previous four matches, starting the last three – the experienced full-back’s longest run of starts since March.

With the likes of Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes and Ebere Eze all returning to full fitness in recent weeks, Clyne feels he – and the team – will continue to grow as the festive fixtures come thick and fast.

“It's definitely a boost for us,” he smiled. “We know how well Jefferson and Ebs have played. Hopefully they can impact the next game and we can get the win.

“[Goalkeeper Dean Henderson] has also come back from injury and he's hit form straight away. You can see with the saves that he’s made, so hopefully we can get a clean sheet next game.

“I’m feeling good. I'm getting a run of games at the moment, which is good, and I’m getting my confidence back on the field. Hopefully I can cement myself in the team and just play as many games as I can.

“I guess that's why we have a full squad of 23 players. When players come out injured, you've got players to come in and fill their spots and show what they're capable of. Everyone gets opportunities and hopefully the players that come in can do well.”