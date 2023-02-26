While the right-back was pleased that the Eagles were able to claim a hard-fought point against a side who have been so successful in recent years, familiar frustrations in front of goal also reared their head to deny Palace a memorable win at Selhurst Park.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw on Saturday, Clyne feels his side ultimately deserved more from the game, saying: “It was a good team performance. I thought we did really well.

“We were happy with the clean sheet, but disappointed not to score. Especially in the second-half, we took the game to them, but we missed on our chances.

“On another night we probably would have won the game, but we’ll take the point and move on to the next game.

“We go into the games positive. This was a tough game today and we still managed to do well and get a point from it, so we’re just going to look forward to the next game. There are still loads of games to play for and loads of points, so hopefully we can finish the season in good form.”

While Palace are without a win in seven games now, they have also lost just one of their last five, all against European-chasing opposition.

Clyne noted: “I think there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

“We haven’t won at home in a long time and I think we need to start picking up points, wins at home, especially for the fans, who deserve it. We’re going to keep trying hard and working hard in training and hopefully we can get the next win.

“It’s about taking our chances. We haven’t really been too clinical in front of goal in our [recent] run of form, and that’s something we need to change if we want to pick up all three points. It starts on the training ground and hopefully we can replicate it on the matchday.

“We’re just concentrating on ourselves really, and putting in good performances. We just need to get the win that we fully deserve. On another night we probably would have got the win [against Liverpool] if we played as well as we did.

“We’re looking up [the Premier League table] and focusing on the next game.”