The right-back recently celebrated 15 years since graduating from the Eagles’ Academy to make his senior debut in October 2008, and has since made 199 appearances in all competitions for Palace’s first-team.

Clyne has therefore cherished his long relationship with the Palace fanbase, who he believes will give everything they can to push their team on against in-form opposition come the weekend.

He told cpfc.co.uk: “It’s Friday night football, under the Selhurst lights in a London derby – and we're looking forward to it. Hopefully it'll be a good game.

“I watch a lot of football and I've seen Tottenham a lot this season. They're playing really well under the new manager [Ange Postecoglou]. They’re top of the league.

“It's going to be a difficult game and a tough challenge for us, we know that, but we'll be up for it. Hopefully we can come out of the game with three points."

On Selhurst Park, Clyne explained: “The Palace fans have always been good to me. Obviously they recognise that I'm someone who came through their Academy, so they’ve always treated me well and supported me.

“They've always been really good and very supportive. Their support on matchdays is what helps us to play better – and it's always like our 12th man, home and away.

“I'm happy to have played so many games for Crystal Palace and hopefully I’ll have many more to come. It [nearing 200 games] is something I’ll look back on later on – I’m just hungry for even more.”

Clyne believes the Palace team will relish the opportunity of playing first this weekend after a disappointing display against Newcastle United at St James’ Park last time out.

He noted: “It’s good to have another game around the corner so quickly. We've had a few days to train and prepare for it. We're at home, so hopefully we can put on a good performance and correct the wrongs from against Newcastle.

“That was a disappointing performance. We weren't at the races and they got an early first goal, which was a disappointing start, and then we just weren’t our usual selves.

“Obviously, now, our focus is on correcting that for the next game against Tottenham.”