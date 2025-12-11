Having been on target with a sharp finish in the win over Fulham at the weekend, Nketiah showed his class with a lovely lay-off for Christantus Uche after 11 minutes, before roles were reversed when Nketiah poached a second after his teammate hit the post.

With five goal involvements in 14 appearances this season, Nketiah – who missed the early part of the season through injury – hopes the returns will keep on flowing.

The forward told TNT Sport: “It's always nice to get on the scoresheet, and it's always nice to get a win. It was really good from the boys.

“I think we started really strong, which was important. We're happy to get the three points and obviously it's nice to get on the scoresheet.

“I'm just blessed, I thank God for being able to be back on the pitch. I obviously had a small injury this season, so I'm really grateful to be back out there. I love to score goals. Whether it’s a tap-in or a screamer, I'm just happy to be scoring goals and winning games.

“I'm getting closer. With every minute I play, I'm getting sharper and sharper and feeling more like myself. I just want to keep going, keep working hard, keep improving. I know I trust in my colleagues. If I get opportunities, I'm sure I'll help the team.”