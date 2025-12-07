The Eagles moved fourth in the Premier League table after goals from Nketiah and skipper Marc Guéhi, the latter only coming a few minutes from the end, defeated Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Nketiah was making his first Premier League start of the season and marked the occasion with a confident 20th-minute strike, after a wonderful pass from Adam Wharton. And he was quick to praise the lay-off from the Palace midfielder.

"He [Wharton] has that quality," Nketiah told BBC Match of the Day. "It was a good touch and I knew I could finish. I am getting back into a rhythm after a few recent niggles.

"I always back myself in the box. As long as I'm on the pitch, I can understand and produce even better performances.

"It was a really tough game, Fulham are a really good side.

"So it's nice to get the win and the goal."