The Eagles became the last unbeaten side in this season’s Premier League table – and equalled the club’s record longest-ever unbeaten run (18 matches in all competitions) – in the most incredible of circumstances at Selhurst Park.

Ismaïla Sarr’s early goal had put Palace on course for victory only for Federico Chiesa to strike late on for Liverpool – and then, in the 97th-minute, Nketiah, not long off the bench, produced a clinical finish to send SE25 into rapture.

The striker smiled: "It was flicked on, and I just tried to stay calm and focus on my first touch.

“I trust myself with both feet and it was a nice finish with my left foot, with a bit of a nervous wait for VAR!

"It is nothing less than the boys deserved. We never give up, we never stop believing.

"That's what our fans are known for and shows the togetherness of the group. We always keep believing. There was still time to play. The Manager said to stay calm and you will get another situation, and thankfully we did.

"There aren't many teams who can create that many chances against Liverpool so it was a thoroughly deserved three points.”