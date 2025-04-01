The No. 9 put the seal on the Eagles’ 3-0 win over Fulham at the weekend, coming on after 70 minutes, collecting fellow substitute Daichi Kamada’s outside-of-the-boot pass moments later, and sliding the ball between Bernd Leno’s legs before wheeling away to celebrate in front of the raucous away support.

That goal was Nketiah’s third in his last four appearances, and the forward – who has already won at Wembley with both Arsenal (in the 2019/20 Final) and England (on his debut against Australia in October 2023) is hoping to taste success again with Palace in the semi-final against Aston Villa later this month.

Nketiah beamed: “It’s amazing. I think it's nothing more than the boys deserve and the fans as well, you know – they literally brought Wembley to us with that atmosphere.

“I think it's going to be amazing to be able to get so many of them over to Wembley and have a chance to play for a title.

“I've been to Wembley and I know what it feels like to win there. It would be amazing to share that with this group of boys, and with the fans and the backroom staff.

“It's such a close-knit group. Everyone works hard for each other. Everyone believes in each other. It would be an amazing honour to share that.”