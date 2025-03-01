With the Eagles a goal and a man to the good heading into the closing stages, the South London derby remained in the balance against a physical Millwall team – only for Nketiah to produce a wonderful soaring header back across goal to make it 3-1 and put the tie to bed.

The No. 9 – an early introduction for the injured Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was caught with a high boot in the opening minutes – told Palace TV: “We’re sad JP took the knock, so we hope he gets back – we need him for the rest of the season. We'll be supporting him.

“I’m just happy to be back out there to help the team and get some good minutes – and obviously, it's always nice to get on the scoresheet!

“[My goal] was a nice finish! I haven't watched it back yet, but it felt good out there, you know. Something I've been practising [in training] is my heading, and trying to be more of a threat aerially. Obviously, I’ve now got two this season with that. I'm really happy with it.

“I don't care how they go in – if it's off my toe, my head, my bum, I'm happy to celebrate them all! That was a nice feeling.”