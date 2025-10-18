Nketiah helped change the game with his introduction as a substitute in the 64th minute. Within seconds Jean-Philippe Mateta got Palace's first as the comeback began.

The Eagles would eventually salvage a 3-3 draw, with Mateta getting a hat-trick, and Nketiah provided the Frenchman with another opportunity in the dying seconds as Palace nearly grabbed what would have been an incredible winner.

And Nketiah was said there were still plenty of positives for Palace to take.

"I think we probably deserved to win with the chance that we had," he said. "But I think it's a positive feeling coming back, obviously, from being 2-0 down to leaving with something.

"I think it's a good performance and we have to take the point and move on. Hopefully, we can get the three points in the next game.