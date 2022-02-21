“We deserve to be higher [in the table],” he told Premier League Productions. “The reality is that we are where we are just now. We just have to keep working and try to finish the season well.

“We are going in the right direction. We did it [against Watford] and we won.

“In training we worked very hard on finishing. You also need some luck to score more goals, and we created more chances [against Watford].

“We deserved it. We worked very hard offensively and defensively, so to win this game is the [result] of the work.”

Edouard has played in 23 of the 25 games since his arrival from Celtic over summer, but believes he can still improve as the season goes on.

“I feel well,” he said. “I have played some great games and some bad games. I think the most important is the result as a team, and we need to keep on winning.