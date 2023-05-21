The Frenchman scored his first Palace goal since last month’s win over Leeds United – and seventh of the season overall – to put the Eagles ahead against a high-flying Fulham side.

The hosts would come from behind to take the lead through Aleksandar Mitrović's brave, but Joel Ward’s late poacher's finish gave Palace an important point in their bid to finish ahead of Chelsea in 11th.

"Edouard told Premier League Productions: “We didn’t give up until the last minute, and I think it was good. It was good for the team to take at least one point today.

“I was happy to start today. I’m a striker so I need to score some goals! I scored one goal today so I am happy, but the most important thing is we played well collectively and managed to take the points, so it’s good.”