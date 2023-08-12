Edouard tapped home from close-range after Jordan Ayew’s excellent delivery found him in the six-yard box. It was enough to get Palace off to a winning start in the 2023/24 campaign.

Having scored five times last season in the league, Edouard is looking to increase his tally this time around.

“It was the first game, and we worked very hard to win the first game,” Edouard said. “I think we dominated the game. We should score more goals but it is good for the next few games.

“I’m a striker, so my target is to score goals for the team and I hope I will do this to help the team. It is good for the confidence as a forward.

“We have a good team, we have to work hard and today we win and we proved we have a good squad.

“It’s just the start of the season. There are 37 games coming, so we will see!”