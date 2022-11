Asked what changed from the first-half to the second, Edouard stressed that Southampton’s determination made the afternoon tougher for Palace.

“I think if we managed to score the second goal we’d make the game more easy but sometimes it’s like this when you score one. You have to stay solid, stay compact collectively and at the end we got a clean sheet and won the game. It was important today.

“When you’re losing 1-0 you do anything to come back, you push hard. Like I said we stayed solid collectively and defensively.”

Finally, Palace’s first-team now won’t return to Selhurst until Boxing Day, with the World Cup foisting a near-two-month break onto the Premier League.

Palace managed to end on a high, with Edouard saying: “It’s very, very long! For this it was important to win today in front of the fans because the next game is in two months, so it was important to win today.”