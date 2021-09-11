“It’s good I scored two goals today and I’ll enjoy tonight, but tomorrow I go back to work. I want to work hard for next week and now this game is finished I want to forget and work hard for a good performance again.”

Focusing more closely on his two goals – which secured a 3-0 win for Palace – Edouard said: “It’s a dream debut for me. I waited a long, long time for this and I’m very happy to score for the first win in front of the fans.

“I didn’t believe it… I need to enjoy it and for sure I’ll watch again my goals tonight. I’m very happy.”

Finally, the forward reflected on his first days in south London: “The training was very good. The guys at the club, the team, the staff is unbelievable. They welcomed me very well and it feels easy for me.”