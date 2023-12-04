The Frenchman has already matched his season-best tally of seven goals in a Palace shirt with less than half of the campaign played, and netted another important strike for the Eagles in Sunday’s capital clash.

With his team trailing to Mohammed Kudus’ early first-time finish, Edouard was on hand to capitalise on a poor pass at the back from Konstantinos Mavropanos, twist past Edson Alvarez and pull an accurate low finish into the bottom-right corner.

Reliving the goal, Edouard explained: “It was a bad pass from the midfield.

“I felt it and I when I received the ball I was one against one. I just tried to shoot and score and it happened, so I’m happy with this.

“It was a good performance from the team. We managed to take one point away, so we are happy with this.

“After two defeats in a row, it’s been a tough result in the last two games, and we are happy to manage one point. We take it and hope we win the next game.

“I’m happy with the point. After two defeats it’s good, and we go again for the next game.”