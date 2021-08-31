Playing style
Throughout his career at youth, senior and international level, Edouard has provided the main thing asked of a striker: goals.
His record reads:
A right-footed forward, Edouard is not the sort of player to simply contribute a goal a game and little else, however. Instead, he claimed 39 assists for Celtic (from 179 appearances) and is happy to drop deeper, collect the ball with confidence, and ensure an attack continues until it returns to him further up the pitch.
He can manage this due to his ability with the ball at his feet: with close control in tight spaces and the speed of thought to make fast passing decisions, perfect for Palace’s possession-focused style of play currently.
Career so far
Born in French Guiana, Edouard began his career in France with AF Bobigny and the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. He came to the fore in PSG’s development system as a prolific forward, netting over 60 goals in two seasons across teams and scoring just as much at international level; Edouard bagged 17 goals from 15 France Under-17 appearances.
This ability saw him named PSG fans’ Academy Player of the Year for 2015 and earned a professional contract with the senior side shortly after.