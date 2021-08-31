Shortly after putting pen to paper, the club’s new arrival sat down to discuss his aims, career so far and what moving to the Premier League means to him.

Get to know our latest addition below.

How happy are you to have joined the club?

I’m very happy to be here today. I can’t [wait] start to train with the team and to play for this club.

What is it that’s happening at Palace that made you want to come?

The way the team play, the level of the players there, the new manager. For me as well it’s a new challenge, the best league for me so I can’t say no to this team.

How excited are you to play for Patrick Vieira?

He’s a French legend. In France everyone knows him. So for me it’s big to play for him and I’m looking forward to progressing a lot with him.

Is this a big career moment?

Yes, it’s a big challenge for me. It’s a big change. I am 23-years-old now and feel I am ready for this new challenge.

Have you seen Palace play much?

I watch a lot of Premier League games. I watched the game last week, Palace against West Ham, and thought it was a good game for the team with two beautiful goals.