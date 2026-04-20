A physical contest full of set-pieces and half-chances yielded no goals, with the Eagles – despite only playing in Florence four days ago – finishing the stronger of the two sides, but being forced to settle for a point by a resilient visiting side.

Glasner told Palace TV: “I think everybody who knows me right now knows that I'm not 100 per cent pleased when we have a draw – especially today, I felt we could have won the game, if we'd performed a bit better.

“But on the other side, when I see all the circumstances, then the performance was absolutely okay. What I really liked most today is that right at the end, where everybody could expect that we are getting fatigued and West Ham go for the win, we were closer to winning it.

“We made a lot of pressure, we were just not clinical enough and we weren't good enough in our set-plays today, and we had plenty of them.

“And on the other side, we have another clean sheet. So, overall, it's a good point and the performance was okay, and that's why it's more positive than the opposite.”

Glasner added of the display: “I think, especially in the first-half, we lost too many balls too easily in dangerous areas.

“In the second-half, we got very often into the final third and then we had many crosses from just outside the box, but we didn't have the best movement inside the box, we didn't have enough players in the box. Sometimes the crosses were not accurate enough, so we were always missing a little bit.

“And also credit to West Ham, they defended the box very well. And then you need maybe a set play, where we had a lot, and also there we were not good enough. That's why it's a point at the end, but I just remind myself, the first thing I learned from the Chairman [Steve Parish] was to respect the point in the Premier League, and that's what we're doing.”