And even when the cameras were turned off at the end of his ‘live’ press conference to preview the visit of Burnley on Saturday – Glasner’s first game in charge of the Eagles – the questions continued to flow for the Austrian, who answered each them all diligently and thoughtfully.

Here are just a handful of his answers from the embargoed section…

On his ambitions for the club…

“I'm convinced that we can win many games this year in the Premier League. We have the organisation on the one side, and we have the players on the other side, so that we can be successful together. If I wouldn't have had this conviction, again, I wouldn't be here.

“In many talks with the Chairman and the Sporting Director, and in many games I watched, I got this conviction and then I said, ‘OK, it's great.’

“I was looking for a project to what we can improve. I'm so ambitious and I know myself quite well, so if I have this situation where I think we cannot improve anymore, I get impatient.

“When I was the manager at LASK, we got promoted and it was the first season in the Bundesliga. We were fourth and qualified for the Europa League. And everybody told us: ‘wow, cool, if we could repeat it next year…’

“I said ‘why repeat? We want to be better.’ ‘But yeah, the second year after promotion is much more difficult,’ they said. Why? I said: ‘no, we want to improve.’ Then we finished second and qualified for the Champions League.

“This is my thinking. I don't want to say just keep the level. I always try to improve.

“I think we have a great environment here at Palace, that this organisation, this club, is not at the end of its development. And so, this all together – great players, great owners, great chairman, and I think a great project – I said, ‘wow, yeah, it could be good.’

“And the fans, we have great fans. I have been at Selhurst Park already months ago, and there was a great atmosphere there. And our fans, the Crystal Palace fans, should be how they are, with all their power, with all their strengths.

“For me, the most important thing is success. Success to win games. And for success, we all have to work together.

“It's the most important thing. I'm convinced that on the pitch, the players, if they work together, we have the biggest chance for success. It's the same in the club.

“If we all work together, we all go the same way, we have the biggest chance to succeed. And if I feel we don't go the same way altogether, I think we don't have the biggest chance to succeed, and then we’d have to find a solution this way or that way.”