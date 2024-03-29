Having discussed the fitness statuses of Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schlupp, Sam Johnstone, Daniel Muñoz – and more – in the live part of his press conference, the manager provided the additional updates in the embargoed section.

“No, they're not available,” Glasner said of Edouard and França.

“Odsonne is already on the pitch now and working on his rehab. It was really a strange situation because he was sliding as a striker in training, and then he pressed his knee into the ground and [had] a little bit of injury – it’s not that serious so I think he could be back maybe next week, latest the week after, with the team.

“Matheus has a problem with his groin and so it’s a little bit more difficult because we don't know exactly when… always when we increase the intensity of his training, he gets a pain again so I cannot tell exactly when he will be back.

“When you're out for eight, nine, ten weeks I don't expect miracles, so it's now to get back into training. None of them [the currently recovering players] had a full training session with us, it always was just parts of it, and so let's see.

“Also we have to take care because for several players it's not their first injury this season, so we always have to avoid the risk of a re-injury and this we will, we are talking about them every day.”