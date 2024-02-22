Michael Angerschmid, Ronald Brunmayr and Emanuel Pogatetz have joined Paddy McCarthy as assistant coaches, with Michael Berktold joining as fitness and conditioning coach, and Dean Kiely continuing as goalkeeper coach.

And with torrential downpour throughout the day, it was the most stereotypical of welcomes to London for Glasner and his new staff – but that did not stop them from making the most of a fruitful first session.

Glasner's players will be looking to record a third win in four matches at Selhurst Park when Burnley visit SE25 on Saturday – and thanks to club photographer Sebastian Frej, you can see a few highlights from the first session below.

