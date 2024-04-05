"All the players who were in the squad in the last games are fit again,” the manager said in his pre-match press conference. “Michael is coming back into the squad.

“We spoke to the medical team and the advice is for 15 or 20 minutes. He is ready and it gives us one more option towards the end of the game so we are happy.

“[Marc] is not training with the team at the minute. I would say he will be at least two or three weeks.”

The return of Olise, even for a short period, could prove a real boost, but the manager reiterated that his spell on the sidelines means he will need time to get back to his best.

“We didn’t train a lot this week because it’s the third game now, but of course he has shown his individual quality in possession,” Glasner said. “His dribbling, his finishing is great.

“But he was out now for eight weeks and for the fourth time this season, so he was more in rehab than on the pitch. We will give him the time to find his best performance, to get his quality back.

“Everyone needs rhythm, everyone needs minutes, needs training. He is now starting [to get that] so I don’t expect him at the best level after eight or nine weeks of injury, but he can play 15 or 20 minutes.

“If it is still a tight game at the end, then maybe he can have one or two decisive situations to decide the game against us.”

The manager also updated on Chris Richards, who remains unavailable after missing out against Bournemouth.

"We will look from day to day - one day it looks better and then the next day not so," Glasner said.

"But I think he will miss at least the Liverpool game and then we will see.

"He will be out for two or three weeks."

