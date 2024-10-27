“It was especially a great performance,” the manager told Palace TV. “All the credit to the players, how they played today.

“It was the courage from the first second and playing forward and making pressure on Tottenham and scoring a fantastic goal.

“Straight after half-time, we played forward, created chances, had a disallowed goal, a tight penalty decision. So we are really proud of the players' performance today.

The Eagles were aggressive in their pressing of Spurs’ defenders, and it paid off for the winning goal.

“The mindset from the first second [was the difference],” Glasner explained.

“The intensity, the courage, the bravery. How we pressed them high and not being concerned what can happen in our back.

“I think the best example is the goal when our wing-back presses from their left-centre half in their box, winning the ball and scoring a fantastic goal.

“The biggest difference was this mindset.”

The manager reserved special praise for the fans, who turned Selhurst Park into a cauldron of noise.

“We needed them, because Tottenham tried everything,” he said. “They played in a 4-4-2 and [were] delivering crosses.

“But we always tried to keep them very far away from our goal. For this effort, the players, especially our attackers, looked quite tired at the end.

“Therefore it helps when you get the support from the fans. So thank you to our fans for all the support.

“The fans always believed in the team and they always supported us. So thank you for this and let's keep going.”