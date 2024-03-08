Doucouré was Palace’s Player of the Season in his first full campaign in south London, and started the current campaign as a mainstay at the base of midfield before injury struck.

He was withdrawn during Palace’s defeat at Kenilworth Road in November, and with the Eagles out for revenge against the Hatters this weekend, Glasner was asked about the progress of the Mali international.

“Of course, he and the whole team are working very hard for him maybe to have some minutes at the end of the season,” the manager confirmed.

“But if you have such a [bad] injury and are out for such a long period, I cannot say if it will happen or not.

“What I see every day is that he and our team are working really hard for him to get some minutes.

“He has extended his contract until 2029, so we have five more years and many games.

“It’s not so important he has two games this season. It’s important he has 50 next year.”