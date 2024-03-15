On the trip to Marbella…

We've had perfect conditions: a great pitch, the players are working really hard and very well, and with it, what's important, there’s a very good mood in training and also in the hotel. In the first place, I'm very happy with everything.

In the game against Bodø/Glimt, it is also important for us to show, in an international game, what we are doing in training.

But at the moment, I'm really happy with everything here in Spain.

On a change in environment...

It's nothing to do with England! It’s just, you know, there's three weeks with no games, and sometimes, three weeks of [being] every day at the training ground, knowing that there is no game on the weekend, is a long time.

So it's good to have a change, not just in the environment. We are also here with the opportunity to spend a lot of time together, not just arriving in the morning and leaving after training like it would be in England. We’re also having dinner together, having meetings, talking to each other – we have here 24 hours a day.

And this is also important for us to get us known personally in the group, and understanding each other.