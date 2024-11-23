Devenny starts alongside Ismaila Sarr in support of Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Will Hughes and Cheick Doucoure coming into the midfield after returning from suspension and injury respectively.

It means a move back to the heart of defence for captain Marc Guehi.

There are opportunities on the bench for two young Academy graduates who have already been handed debuts under Glasner this season: Asher Agbinone and Caleb Kporha.

Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Maatsen, Carlos, Torres, Bogarde, Tielemans, Barkley, McGinn, Rogers, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen (GK), Cash, Mings, Duran, Buendia, Digne, Philogene, Nedeljkovic, Broggio.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Mitchell, Guehi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Munoz, Hughes, Doucoure, Sarr, Devenny, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Matthews (GK), Ward, Clyne, Richards, Kporha, Lerma, Schlupp, Agbinone.