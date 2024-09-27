“It's a very traditional stadium, great atmosphere,” Glasner said in his pre-match press conference. “They are very loud, very enthusiastic fans. But we know there will be many Crystal Palace supporters who will support us, and this we will need tomorrow for sure.

“I think we know what we can expect from the game. They have a clear style of how they play: direct, very physical. [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin is a target player, quick wingers going into a one-v-one situations, crosses from everywhere off the pitch.

“They are very threatening in that place. This is how they scored many goals. They had a 2-0 lead against Bournemouth, they had a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa, they had the lead at Leicester, but at the end they never brought the lead over the finishing line.

“But we know they have a lot of power in their attacking style, but also they have some weaknesses in their defence to give you some spaces.

“Of course we have to neutralise their strengths, but we also have to use our chances and opportunities to score goals.”