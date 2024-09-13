“Everyone will be very important and play a big part for us, because we reduced the number of players [in the squad].” The manager explained.

“We now have 20 outfield players plus three goalkeepers in our squad, which we wanted to reduce [in the summer].To be honest, [to get] more than 50 games would be outstanding from these 20 players, but we need them in their best shape, we need them fit, and that's why everyone gets all our support.

“We also need it from the players' side, but I'm really, really pleased with their character.”

The manager then went on to reveal that Franco Umeh would be in the squad tomorrow after training with the first-team: “Yeah, it’s great [to have him training with us].

"So, when we have an Irish Under-21 national player in our Academy, I think it's also our job to give him a chance to show [what he can do] in first-team training, and even to get some minutes, maybe in the Premier League.