On the first-half performance against Manchester City…

I don't think [that it was the best half for Palace in my time here]. It was a good half.

It's all about efficiency in both ways. In the first-half, maybe City had two or three more chances where they didn't score and we had two or three more chances where we didn't score. And then in the second-half, that's football.

We have two phases. Then they have four chances, three goals, and they decided the game.

It was similar to yesterday's game [between Atalanta and Liverpool]. It was first chance, Atalanta. Then the first, Liverpool. Both missed. And the next one, they [Atalanta] scored a goal. But Liverpool was always close to scoring a goal.

But then [Mo] Salah scored, it was offside. We had that at Bournemouth. But this decides games, so every key decision was yesterday for Atalanta, and this is also important for us: that we create these moments where the key decisions in offence and defence are on our side.

I know it's not so easy at Liverpool, at Anfield because I read in the last 33 games, they’ve had 28 victories and 5 draws, and yesterday their first loss, so it’s not that they lose every second game there, but it showed that it's possible.

It means again for us, to perform on our best level, this is what we can influence. We don't know which players will start.

We don't know if they are now angry and play with more energy than they played with before. But I watched many [Liverpool] games; they always play with a lot of energy.

But we don't have influence on it. wE can influence our performance, what we do, How brave we play, how disciplined we defend, how much we work for the team in defence, how many runs we make, although maybe I don't get the ball.

Running 40-50 yards without getting the ball – that means 40-50 yards back. Do we have these runs for the team? This is what we can influence.

And if we do this on our best level, I think we can get points from Anfield – but this is what we can decide.