On departing Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp…
I think Jurgen was inspirational for many German-speaking coaches because at the time when he was performing with Borussia Dortmund so well, he had maybe a new style of playing: very aggressive, very intense. He promoted that counter-press is the best, No 10, so this was new at that time.
This was at the end of my career as a player, so his approach to the game had a lot of influence on my sights to the game. And it still has because of how they play with this intensity, especially this season. I think they struggled a little bit last season because they didn't have this power, this energy, this intensity in the games.
When I see it in many games, when they lose the ball, what happens? It’s like somebody whistles and 10 players are hunting the ball and so it makes it so difficult for you.
But again, every strength has its weakness. I think we know how it can work, but it's really tough for the players on the pitch to find a solution when you don't have time, when you know you get the pressure.
But we showed you, for example, the first goal against City, winning the ball, it was three times one touch, and JP runs one-on-one on the ‘keeper. So, you know, against this pressing, these quick solutions, this is the key.
On seeing leads out…
I don't care when we score, it would be important that it's the game-winning goal, if it's at the beginning or the end.
But as I mentioned in my starting press conference, we try to score goals, but that doesn't mean that we press them, when City we didn't press them very high, especially when we scored the first goal. We go for scoring goals, but it's also very important, our defending.
Of course, we know that we miss several centre-backs, but to find the best solution for us, this is our job in the coaching staff. I said when you score two goals against City, it should be at least one point, so again, it's our fault that we conceded four.