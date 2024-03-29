On implementing his methods…

I think we're far away from where we want to end, because it's too short.

You can't learn another language in six weeks – it's part, but it's a process, and the best thing is that the players are so open-minded and listening and trying their best, and that's what we see in every session.

Then with parts of the session, it looks brilliant for a while, then there are parts of the session we see it's not so settled, but this is what I expected.

I think we could see it also in the first games, that the players are willing to change some parts – it's nothing totally new, but maybe a little bit more intensity; maybe a little bit more depth; maybe a little bit more attacking the space behind the back line; maybe a little bit higher press in some situations, but not always – but it's step by step and we're on a good pathway.

On his reception from Palace supporters…

It's important that they are right behind me, it's important that they are right behind the team and right behind Crystal Palace, and I'm part of it. I could feel it from the first minute we arrived, very positive in the club, very positive around the club, and this helped us.

We were all disappointed in our last home game against Luton, also the fans were disappointed, but the support was great, and also they respected and rewarded the performance of the players, because they did everything to create the chances, they wanted to win the game in every second, but at the end it was a little bit unlucky and we have to accept it, so this is the feeling I have.

On progressing the club…

At the moment we are really in the present, and of course there are some discussions about next year, but we are discussing a lot and it's nothing new to make this.

It’s a way of togetherness, and it's a way to adapt, maybe little things to improve. It's a great club with a great history, and with many years now in the Premier League.

Maybe it's also to challenge us a little bit more, and this is what we try to do, and I see a lot of togetherness, this is the most important.

I'm here for five, six weeks, so I'm still learning a lot every day, and it gives me and us new impressions. Also the Chairman and the Sporting Director know me better now than six weeks before.

Again we are discussing, and then we say maybe in which parts we could improve, which parts we could change a little bit, which parts we should keep, because there are many things that are really brilliant at this club, and it's nothing to say ‘ok, turn it by 180 degrees’, not at all, it's just maybe to adapt a little bit here, adapt a little bit there, and then to improve as an organisation.