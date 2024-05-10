Lerma has been missing since the victory at Anfield almost a month ago, and is set for a busy summer with Colombia – alongside teammate Daniel Muñoz – competing in the Copa America from June onwards, in a group with Uruguay, Ecuador and Peru.

“It’s good news,” the manager confirmed. “The players are fit.

"Jefferson Lerma also took part in the last two sessions. It is too early for him, but he will be back for Aston Villa.

“The others who were fit against Manchester United are still available so that’s good.”

The manager also welcomed the news that Will Hughes, Jeff Schlupp and Joel Ward had renewed their contracts for another season, with Jaïro Riedewald and James Tomkins set to depart.

“We had to take some decisions in the last weeks, with talks,” he said. “Of course it’s a very good group, with very good characters and we are starting to find ourselves as a group.

“Then we thought about which contracts we should extend, because every single player can contribute to success.

"We also had to take decisions not to extend one or two contracts.

“We took these decisions but everyone who will stay with us is important. We are convinced that they are important for being successful, so this is how we decided.”