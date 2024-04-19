“We have one player injured from the Liverpool game, and that is Jefferson Lerma,” Glasner said at his pre-match press conference.

“We will miss him for at least until Manchester United [on 6th May], so for this week where we have three games in six or seven days.

“I am pleased that Rob Holding is back. He trained for the whole week with us and he will be in the squad.”

Glasner revealed three players who would be undergoing late fitness tests to determine whether they would be ready to face West Ham.

“We have three question marks,” he explained. “Chris Richards: it was the first time he trained with us today, but it was a very easy session, so him.

“Then we have Joel Ward, who also had issues this week with his groin so we will see tomorrow, and Will Hughes got a knock yesterday in training, so he couldn’t train today.

“So it is three players we will take the final decision on tomorrow. That is it, nobody else is coming back."