“[Eze] did every session from the first until the last minute – he is fit,” Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference. “He looks very good, and of course his goal gives him more confidence.

“He was able to play 65 minutes without any problems, so he will play more minutes in this game if everything is fine with him.

“It is not just him: Will Hughes is also in his second week with us in training, and that helps him and all the other players.”