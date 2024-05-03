Guéhi has been absent from the Palace squad since February, but in his pre-match press conference the manager gave positive news on his recovery.

“It’s very positive news – both of them are fit,” Glasner said of Guéhi and Eze. “Both trained – the players were off after Sunday and we started yesterday preparing them for the Man United game.

“Both trained yesterday in the full session and again today, so it looks good. If everything continues as we expect, both will be in the squad.”

Glasner praised Guéhi’s dedication to his recovery, as he gets back to full fitness before a potential trip to the European Championships with England this summer.

“He worked very hard in rehab,” Glasner said. “It took maybe one or two weeks longer than we all hoped, but he has such a great working attitude.

“It’s always good when the players are back, and especially when a captain is back, so we’re really looking forward to the last three games. Hopefully everything is fine with him and he can play a lot of minutes.

“I see his working attitude, he’s outstanding. He’s got a lot of quality but he is also very professional, hard-working, always wanting to improve.

“He is getting back to the team now with rehab. He is a fantastic player and we will support him as well as we can.

“We hope he plays some good games for us, and also for England in the Euros.”