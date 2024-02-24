The Eagles had been dominant in front of a fervent Selhurst Park even before the visitors were reduced to ten men following Josh Brownhill’s first-half red card.

They were forced to wait for their due breakthrough, but when Chris Richards did put Palace ahead on 68 minutes, the floodgates opened, and Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta added the gloss to a brilliant display.

“This [patience] was what we were speaking about at half-time,” Glasner said. “We played a brilliant first-half, also before the red card, so we were very dominant. We created chances, and I think at half-time it was 6-0 [in terms of] shots for us.

“In defence we did brilliantly. And then we said, ‘OK, stay patient, always keep the balance in the game, we will create our chances’ – and congratulations to the players.

“They did it really fantastic, and so they deserve all the credit today, and congratulations.”

Reflecting on Brownhill’s red card, Glasner added: “How we forced the red card was brilliant. We attacked very high, and in this situation with a kind of spirit, intensity, Jefferson Lerma took the ball away, so it was really nice to see, and we had a great spirit from the beginning.

“The players tried to do everything that the analysts prepared for them, so they were really perfectly prepared.

“Also thank you to my staff, because we were here for three days, so today all the credit belongs to the staff and to the players. It was a really nice game.”

And on his first matchday at Selhurst Park, Glasner smiled: “At half-time, it was 0-0, but my feeling was the fans, they were happy that they could see the players attacking, fighting, playing forward, creating opportunities, so this was my feeling from the beginning.

“The fans were very loud and they were happy, and this is what we want. It's Saturday afternoon, they had a great Saturday afternoon, and now they can go somewhere in the pub and have one or two beers – so that's a great start to the weekend!”