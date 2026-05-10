Following another tight turnaround after defeating Shakhtar Donetsk, the Eagles put in a much-improved display in the Premier League, twice recovering from the disappointment of conceding in the opening minutes of a half to a combative Everton team to dominate proceedings.

Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta got the goals midway through either half and, were it not for the impressive performance of Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal, Palace would have surely emerged winners.

Glasner told Palace TV: “The game today makes me very proud, to be honest, because being twice down after a few minutes, after the start and after half-time, coming back and the way we came back…

“The way we played, especially the last 30 minutes, the pressure we had, it felt like Everton had just played three days ago and we looked so fresh.

“We looked so determined and really what I like was that it’s not that we wanted to get the point– we tried to win the game and create the chances. The way we played was really amazing to watch and that makes me proud.

“Also, I think today's atmosphere was great. It looks like we take this vibe now from game to game, the excitement of Thursday night into today, even when we were down twice.

“But the performance, effort, belief were incredible, and I think it was a highly deserved point.”