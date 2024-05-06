The Eagles were the better team from minute one to minute 90 at Selhurst Park, securing a first-ever league double over United with goals from Michael Olise (two), Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell – and it could have been more on a memorable night for Palace.

Glasner told Sky Sports: "Congrats to the team for this win, and for this 4-0 at home to ManchesterUnited.

“I think the first-half, we didn't really play as well as we could, so it was not that consistent. In defence we opened the middle too often and they could find the pockets and we had a little bit of a problem, but we were very efficient, so we scored very nice goals.

“But, at half-time, we made two or three adaptations, the players listened again and in the second-half, we were much better and were in much more control of the game. We created a lot of chances, we scored nice goals, but we were a little bit more consistent in our basics and so it's a great win, and congrats to the team.

“Congratulations – but always stay humble. We know it is not so long ago where we struggled with relegation, just five points away, but now we've found ourselves and the players have confidence. That is what we want to read. We are doing well, but we still have a lot to improve.”

With the Eagles playing free-flowing football at times, particularly in a dominant second-half, Glasner said his team had “a lot” of confidence, adding: “This game, I think, is the first game where we didn't give the opponent more than 10 shots. It was seven [for Manchester United].

“We were very, very compact in defence and we know we have quality when we get our players in the situations to score a goal, and now we have this confidence and efficiency. Of course, it is very nice to watch.

“[The players] are playing well. We scored a goal after a throw-in against Liverpool. We scored after a throw-in at Fulham, so it's no coincidence. We get the players in the positions and then yes, Michael Olise has a great finish.

“The second one, we maybe adjusted it three or four times, we brought Man United to the side. They [Man Utd] are pressing and winning the ball, and it is Chris Richards or Tyrick Mitchell passing to JP Mateta, and we know we have an advantage with the pace. Then, he can show his quality, but it is always teamwork.

“[For the fourth goal] Daniel Muñoz wins the ball back against Casemiro after we lost it, so it was a lot of intensity and passion, and then, Michael gets the ball and he has the quality to score the goals – but we need everybody to contribute, otherwise, it wouldn't be possible to win 4-0.

“It's all credit to the character of the players, because they trusted us from the first day. They listened, they tried and they worked really hard in training and now, they get their reward."