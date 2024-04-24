The Eagles put in another superb team performance to see off Newcastle United 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening, with Jean-Philippe Mateta capping it with the seventh and eighth goals he has scored in just nine appearances under the new manager.

Glasner told his post-match press conference: “We hope for four in a row. A very famous coach in Germany said once: ‘after the game is always before a game.’

“It was a great performance, so all the credit to the players today for the performance, for the energy, for the intensity, for the offensive way of playing, always trying to score goals.

“Of course it's a good feeling also now to have completed mission number one – staying in the Premier League mathematically – so it's a good feeling, and I hope that the players get addicted to winning games, to this feeling, to these emotions. Today, it was really a very good performance.

“They [the players] are showing what they're able to do. I told you when I arrived we are not magicians, so we can just encourage them and get their qualities on the pitch. We also have to say ‘thank you’ to the players for the trust they gave us from day number one, because we changed many things. They were always listening, they were always working hard, they gave us the trust and believed in what we were telling them.

“We had many opportunities to score in the first games, but we didn't have the results and they were still trusting us, still listening to us. It shows the character of the players, and that's what’s helped us.”

As for their performance against Newcastle, Glasner smiled: “It's great to see how the players can play. When I saw the first 30 minutes, I was so impressed by the intensity we played with.

“I was really scared – it’s not a joke – I was really scared if they continued playing like this that we’d have to make 10 substitutions in minute 60, because I couldn't believe what I saw.

“There were moments Newcastle didn't get out of their half and it's Newcastle playing for the European League, playing in the Champions League this season. There's a lot of quality, there's a lot of speed and how they [Palace’s players] work together is really amazing.

“This is the way we want to go together and it's a lot of effort, it's a lot of discipline, it's a lot of hard work and the players are doing it, so that's why I say all the credit to the players, because we're just telling them what they have to do – and they’re doing it really well.

“For me, it's important to stay humble for all of us, because there are always tight decisions. Maybe if we conceded a penalty it would be 1-1 at that time, and it was when Newcastle were maybe a little bit fresher because they didn't have a game three days before, but then we scored for 2-0 and the game was decided. It's always tight so you have to work hard for this, and then you get the reward.

“For us it's staying hungry and staying ambitious, because everything we do, we do for the club, we do for our fans and we do for us as a group.

“Now we feel how good it is, everybody knows how good it is to win a game, and since the Liverpool game we're flying on a cloud, and it's so nice there because it's sunny and not raining below the clouds!

“We want to keep this feeling until the end of the season. Again, this is hard work, but the players give me the confidence that they are really hard working for the future.”

Glasner also delivered an update on the fitness of defender Marc Guéhi, saying: “He did parts of the sessions this week, but our sessions are 35 minutes. When you play Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, it's just recovery sessions and for the other players, it's always close to the next game, so they’re very short sessions – but he did it with the team.

“We expect him back with the team next week and then let's see how he feels. We don't want to risk anything, but it can be that he's in the squad against Man United [on Monday 6th May] but let's see. We want him to play minutes this season, but always the health of the players is the most valuable thing and we never risk anything.”