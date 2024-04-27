Palace looked set to be handed a harsh defeat when Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham ahead early in the second-half, despite a flurry of chances being created – but not finished – by Palace in the first period.

But with merely minutes remaining, Jeffrey Schlupp collected a square pass from Adam Wharton, turned and struck a ferocious top-corner finish from fully 30 yards, ensuring Palace left with a point – and the least they deserved for their performance.

“At the end the result is okay, but I'm really pleased with the performance again,” Glasner said. “I think it's a totally deserved point we had today. I'm pleased and I really appreciate it.

“The feeling is we were the better team and then suddenly it's 0-1, you are down. It’s our third game in six days and we’d cleared staying in the Premier League. Many teams can then be ‘ok’, don’t give the effort that they need to come back.

“But the players had a lot of power then, they wanted to get this point, and then I think we got our reward with an amazing goal from Jeffrey Schlupp – again, a very good impact from all our substitutes today, getting new energy on the pitch – so we are happy that we have taken the point.”

On the goal, Glasner reflected: “It’s how it started. We were talking before, finding the No. 6 and then the opposite No. 10 in this position. It was a perfect position, and then of course the first touch and the finish was amazing.

“But coming here and getting these opportunities, this is what I really like, and of course the finish too. We know that Jeffrey has a fantastic finish, we see it when we do it in training.

“Again it was very hard work today, but the players did it really well, so now they deserve to have some days off and then prepare for the finish of the Premier League [season].”