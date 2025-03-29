The Eagles were on the back foot for long stretches of both halves in the quarter-final win at Craven Cottage, but held their ground and – when opportunities arose – finished their chances clinically and emphatically to secure an unforgettable 3-0 win in West London.

“I'm very happy today,” Glasner told Palace TV. “It was just one [piece of the] puzzle of this group and of this club, together with the fans.

“Today, and everybody could feel it, we struggled heavily at the beginning. We were really rusty after having three weeks no games, for the first 15-20 minutes, but we always stayed together, the players on the pitch stayed together.

“With our fans we have a great connection. It's so important we always keep believing – we know that we will get our situations, we will get our moments, and this helps a lot, so for me it's a massive win today, and we are very happy about it.”

On Palace’s slower start to the game, Glasner observed: “I think the structure was really bad at the beginning. Some of us thought: ‘come on, what are we doing?’

“But when you don’t have many players for almost three weeks – and also before we didn't have a game together, and they have some different tasks to do in our game, it's just you have to change the mindset, and it's not so easy.

“We were really lucky. We lost at the beginning almost every single duel, we lost every single ball, and we were really high under pressure, but then we have to survive together, and never lose your belief.

“I think the first ‘hello’ was Jeff Lerma’s finish hitting the bar, and then of course Ebere Eze’s goal helped a lot to get this belief back, and then I think the structure was much better. We didn't allow them a lot, we defended so well all the set-plays, all the crosses, and waited for the decisive moment.

“I'm really pleased then with Daichi [Kamada] having the assist, and Eddie Nketiah scoring the decisive goal – they had a great impact from the bench – so I think this win is really when you're talking about a team win, about a club win, then it's a win today.”