“Our first-half was really brilliant, how we played, how we defended, also the confidence we had in possession,” Glasner said. “What a goal we scored, really amazing here at Anfield.

“I think what was perfect was our desire, our passion, our spirit, because in the second-half there was so much pressure from Liverpool and we defended.

“I don't know – a leg here, a leg there, and with every single cell in their bodies they defended, and we got the reward, so congrats to the team for this performance today.

The manager saw his players implement the plan they had worked on in training, but says their mentality to hold on was just as important.

“I think in the second-half we didn't have the ball for many minutes, but in the first-half we had a quick ball movement, playing quick, one or two touches, switch them from left to right,” Glasner said. “Because they always press, and when you have this, you get the gaps, you get the space

“But it's not that easy, and the players did it really well today. It was three or four situations where we opened the middle, where they could pass and turn, and then it was immediately dangerous.

“But we had a great mentality, and at the end we had Dean [Henderson], who saved two or three times.

“In some situations you need the luck, but it's the same: you don't get it as a gift, you have to deserve it. I think the players deserved it, because it was this spirit, and it's an experience I got over 30 years in football.

“Then you are able to win these games. In another situation, where maybe you don't have this spirit and this passion, one ball goes in and it's a draw.

“It was a fantastic performance for all the players, the substitutes came in, defended, and I was proud to be the manager of this team.”