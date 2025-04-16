Speaking to BBC Sport, the manager said: “I think both [we can praise Newcastle and be critical of ourselves]

“Newcastle are in excellent shape and they showed this in the last weeks. We couldn't deal with their intensity, with their directness, with their pace.

“When we had the situation maybe to get back into the game, it didn't work today. There are some days where, to be honest, almost nothing works. This was one of those days for us.

“On the other side, many things that worked for Newcastle... then it's this result, it's the game, how it happened. I said to the players: ‘sometimes you have such games and it's not always being so analytical, sometimes it's better to throw it into the bin,’ and this is what we will do with this game."

On back-to-back defeats on the road, Glasner said: “Sometimes you don't have the right answer, because we changed nothing [from previous away matches] and things don't work anymore. We didn’t do it on the level we have done it previously.

"We also know, and I think we have to be very honest: we are Crystal Palace, and if we don't perform on our top level individually and as a team, then maybe a Newcastle side and Manchester City side are better than we are, especially when they are in form and playing at home. This is what we experienced the last two games.”