The manager saw his team take the lead for the fourth time out of his four Premier League fixtures in charge – but, as against Luton, also saw them fail to take chances for a second goal, and then ultimately be forced to settle for a draw.

Glasner said: “It feels like two lost points, but we had enough chances and we've created them brilliantly in different situations. Congratulations to my staff, set-pieces were brilliant today and with all those options, always dangerous.

“In some phases of the game, we were under pressure, too much under pressure, and then they had the quality to score a goal. We know that [Chris] Wood is a fantastic player in the box, and in this situation, we didn't get enough pressure on the ball.

“There were some phases where we weren’t confident enough with the ball. We took the lead, and normally you should have confidence. We were under a lot of pressure. We lost the ball too early, and then we did it much better before half-time. Also, we had the chance to score the second goal, and in the second-half, there were chances.

“I think we created a lot of chances, and it's not too easy here. Liverpool scored a winning goal in the 98th minute, so it's not too easy here.

“They are very good at home, and creating so many chances gives you a lot of confidence for our next weeks. The players did really fight until the end of the game. But at the end, what counts is the result, and so we have to accept it, we have to respect it.

“An away point in the Premier League is a good point, and so we respect it.”

The manager was pleased with Ebere Eze’s display, with the playmaker assisting Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener, but also denied by a string of fine saves from Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels.

“He was our most dangerous player,” Glasner said of Eze. “He was involved in the 1-0, and he had the big chance just before half-time. [From the corner in the second-half] 9 or 10 times [out of ten], he scores, and this was the 10th, so he misses the far post.

“But also there were some moments, always when we moved the ball quickly, we had control of the game. There were some situations where we could have moved the ball quicker, and we didn't do it, and then we lost the ball. This also gave them a little bit of momentum, because then the crowd came back.

“The challenge we have, and the way we have to go, is to always move the ball quickly, so that they have to run, and then we will find the spaces. When we see this chance [Eze’s] right before half-time, we started on the left, we passed, we passed, nobody had more than two touches, and then we created gaps because they had to move. And then we had the players, with the quality like Adam Wharton, to make these passes.

“We were on the keeper, and this is what we are working on, and the players do it better and better, but not good enough to win the game, so this is maybe the only thing we have to blame – we didn’t score a lot of chances – but this is the way we have to go.”

Of the goal, Glasner noted: “We didn't want to lose the ball, but we lost it, and we pressed immediately and won the ball back in their half, and after three or four passes we scored the goal.

“This was excellent, but also I see many moments where we don't get enough pressure on the ball, we get a little bit passive, we give them too many crosses into the box, and in the Premier League all the teams are very dangerous off crosses, and they have a very good physical presence in your box – so I see a lot to do.”

On a return of five points from his first four games in charge, he concluded: “I see the team, how they work, I see the team how they play, I see how many chances we create in all the games.

“Of course the points out of it, we are not happy with, but if the players are working so hard for the next weeks and months, I'm sure that we will win such games as we had, especially the last two.”