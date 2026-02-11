Palace came out on the wrong side of a dramatic five-goal game, thanks to three goals in eight bizarre minutes just before half-time.

Two goals from home debutant Jørgen Strand Larsen had put the Eagles in control, with the Norwegian dominating the Burnley backline in a strong first 30 minutes from the hosts.

But the Clarets responded with goals from Hannibal Mejbri and Jaidon Anthony, before Bashir Humphreys’ header was deflected in by Jefferson Lerma.

And Glasner was particularly disappointed with the manner in which the goals were conceded during a short, yet costly, period.

"When you defend so sloppy in this eight minutes, we deserve to lose," he said. "We controlled the game, scored nice goals. But then we forgot about the basics.

"About the duels, second balls, defending, complaining about the referee's decision, stopping during play.

"We were still complaining when we concede a goal. Maybe it felt too easy [for us] to be 2-0 up and controlling the game. Then we got punished. In the second-half we tried everything.