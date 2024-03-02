Ebere Eze’s superb free-kick put Palace into the lead shortly before the hour mark, but three goals in the final quarter-of-an-hour for Tottenham turned the Premier League match on its head.

The manager said: “I think the players did a great job over 60-70 minutes. They stuck to the plan and we defended really well for most of the time.

“I think we could have been a little bit more confident in possession, but then we scored a very nice goal, but at the end, to win here at Tottenham you must play almost perfectly over the whole distance of the game, and we couldn't do this today and so we have to accept it.

“We will accept it as the status quo and we will work on it, so that we can keep this level high for the whole distance of the game, but today we were disappointed because I had the feeling at this moment, before the 1-1, we could win the game.

“But then it turned. In football, one situation can switch the game and maybe this happened today, but the players did it very well for a long time and, again, we’re disappointed.

“I think today the players did really well over a long time, but obviously we were not able to keep the intensity for the whole game. To win here at Tottenham you have to do this, and you have to be able to do that, and we will work on it.

“Of course I saw some improvements in defending today, but also we can be more confident with the ball. The possession game was sometimes good, sometimes was okay, but also sometimes we lost the ball too quickly, especially in the second-half – we could clear the ball and then after the second, third pass we lost it again, and so most of the game was in our half.

“But you also must give problems to the opposite team. They have to think about it, and at that time the pressure increased and increased, and this time they scored the goal.”

Palace have slipped to a number of late defeats this season prior to Glasner’s arrival, with the Austrian admitting: “We’ve started to work on it, yes.

“Of course, I don't believe in coincidences. If you concede so many goals in the last 15 minutes, we have to work on it, we have to analyse it and improve it, that's the most important thing.

“The players are willing to improve it and we’ve started already, but there's nothing you can improve in two or three days. We will now have one more game against Luton, and then we have three weeks of no games, and we will work on it.”

Eze – who was playing his first match since January for the Eagles, having recovered from injury – was taken off after 65 minutes, with Glasner explaining: “Yes, Eze had his third injury this year, a muscle injury, so you have to take care because always a re-injury takes a longer time that he's out.

“It was 65 minutes, and we cannot afford to lose him for more weeks again, so this was the reason.”

Jordan Ayew was also withdrawn after 70 minutes, with Glasner explaining: “He got a hit in the first-half on his hip. He already told us at half-time he had maybe 10 or 15 minutes, but I hope and I think it's not so bad.”