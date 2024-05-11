The Eagles went into the second-half against Wolves two goals to the good – thanks to efforts from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta – and appeared relatively comfortable until Matheus Cunha swept the home team back into contention.

But rather than sit back and attempt to weather the storm, Palace pressed forwards, with quick interplay leading to Olise teeing up Ebere Eze for a game-clinching third goal and a 3-1 win which moved Palace above Wolves into 12th in the Premier League table.

“It's a great win today,” Glasner told Premier League Productions. “It was a very, very tough game and yeah, we had a little bit of a problem at the beginning, but after 10 minutes we did really well.

“We had two big chances before we scored the goals, so we deserved a lead at half-time, and then in the second-half we knew that they would do everything to come back.

“Then we conceded the 1-2 [goal]. I really liked the reaction of the team: not just defending, but playing forward and scoring the third and yeah, of course, it was then many [Wolves] set plays, many long balls, so we had a great ‘keeper [Dean Henderson] again and it was a great team effort.

“We had an injured player [Will Hughes] after 10 minutes, we got a red card [for Naouiruo Ahamada], so Chris Richards played three or four different positions, but he was here, he was there for the team, and that's a great win for us.”

On Hughes’ injury, which arrived in an early clash of knees with Cunha, Glaser updated: “We hope that it's not that serious. It was a crash knee-to-knee, but I hope that his leg was in the air so that nothing happened with a tear. He has pain, so we will see, but of course, we hope that it’s nothing serious.”

Saturday marked only the second occasion on which Olise and Eze had both started for Palace in consecutive games since the final two games of last season.

While the duo will undoubtedly win plenty of plaudits for their goals and all-round games, particularly with the former setting up the latter, Glasner was keen to highlight the contributions made across the team.

The manager said: “Absolutely, yes, they [Olise and Eze] can threaten every team, but it's again when we see Michael's goal is the run from Daniel Muñoz behind, so this gives him space to dribble in.

“JP's goal is [Nathaniel] Clyne suddenly being in the opposite box and then having the shot to [hit] the post and he [Mateta] is there for the rebound. And again, the reaction was the third goal, it was Ama's [Ahamada’s] great ball with the first touch to Michael, and then we have the quality, we make the runs in behind.

“There were really quite nice goals. We had three, four more opportunities, but to be honest, also the Wolves had three, four opportunities, but yes, a very, very good win for us.”

With Saturday marking Palace’s fifth win in their last six matches, a run which has seen them surge up the table, Glasner is happy to see his team finishing the season strongly.

“Nobody will listen to me if I say: ‘come on, let's continue playing!’” he joked. “Yes, we are in good shape, the players do it really well, I think the players are enjoying playing together and they see that we can be successful.

“But now it's for us to keep the focus high until the last game and of course we want to present a good performance to our fans [against Aston Villa next weekend]. We want to have another win at home at Selhurst.

“Now, the players have two days off, because the next game is [next] Sunday and then we do some testing with them for the off-season programme, starting on Wednesday for preparing against Aston Villa.

“We need the same passion, we need the same spirit, the same quality – and then it's possible to win against Villa.”